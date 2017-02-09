Americans Oppose President Trump's En...

Americans Oppose President Trump's Environmental Deregulation, Poll Says

Read more: Time

The Quinnipiac University poll shows that 61% of Americans oppose removing regulations that combat climate change, with remaining 29% supporting the rollback. Trump has aggressively pursued deregulation in the environmental area during his first weeks in office, working with Congress to undo a slew of recently implemented under former President Barack Obama.

