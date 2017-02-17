Alternative reality: The 'What Ifs' of Jewish History
A history professor delves into the world of Jewish counterfactual history - like what if Israel had been established in East Africa? What Ifs of Jewish History: From Abraham to Zionism is an exploration of alternative historical scenarios, a type of study going by various names such as counterfactual history, allohistory or virtual history. It's a thriving field, bringing together two groups of unusual bedfellows: fiction writers and academic scholars.
