Adele wins best pop vocal album Grammy

Adele wins best pop vocal album Grammy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles : 3:55 p.m. Adele's "25" is the winner of the best pop vocal album Grammy Award.Her win came moments after the singer captured the best pop solo performance Grammy during a pre-telecast ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles.Adele's "25" beat out albums by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Sia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan 15 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC