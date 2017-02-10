Adele wins best pop vocal album Grammy
The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles : 3:55 p.m. Adele's "25" is the winner of the best pop vocal album Grammy Award.Her win came moments after the singer captured the best pop solo performance Grammy during a pre-telecast ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles.Adele's "25" beat out albums by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Sia.
