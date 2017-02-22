A brilliantly executed, extremely NSF...

A brilliantly executed, extremely NSFW reversed music video

In a great example of crowdsourced criticism, Rishi Kaneria gathered up the most compelling fan theories he could find and synthesized them into Radiohead: The Secrets Of Daydreaming. Not only is the song catchy, but this delightful homage by Pogo has fantastic production values, to boot! Warning: you may be singing this the rest of the day.

