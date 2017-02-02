50% of toll booth staff to be persons with disability - Roads Minister-designate
Roads Minister-designate Kwesi Amoako-Atta says if approved by Parliament he would ensure staff employed to man the various toll booths across the country are infused with persons with disability. "It is one sure way of giving them [persons with disability] employment," he told members of Parliament's Appointments Committee Wednesday.
