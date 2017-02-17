3 busted for stealing Glo back-up batteries at cell sites

Three persons, who have been using a supposed state protocol vehicle to steal from cell sites belonging to telecommunication companies, have been arrested by the Police at Obuasi junction in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region. The 3 men aged between 25 and 35, have been vandalizing cell sites of telecommunication companies, stealing backup batteries and other valuable items including fire extinguishers and earthing cables.

