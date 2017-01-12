Youth-lead environmental group celebr...

Youth-lead environmental group celebrates microbead success

14 hrs ago

Plastic Diet welcomes yesterday's proposal by the New Zealand government that a ban on cosmetic products containing microbeads be implemented in July 2018 following a consultation process. "After spending the last year campaigning for a national ban on plastic microbeads in cosmetic products, we're impressed to see that the government has taken this first major step towards making such a ban reality," Briar Wyatt, vice-president of the organisation explains.

Chicago, IL

