Youth Crisis Center opens in Laramie County
Sheriff Danny Glick and the Laramie County Sheriff Office is pleased to announce the opening of the Laramie County Youth Crisis Center. This service has been lacking from our community for quite some time and would not be possible without the help and support of the Laramie County Commission, Laramie County Juvenile Services Joint Powers Board, and Laramie County School District 1. The Crisis Center is open 24 hours a day, no cost, open door-open policy for families and youth in need.
