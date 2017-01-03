Your Daily Dose of Financial News
The Fed's anticipating faster growth in the coming year and rate increases to go with it. That and a whole lot of uncertainty about the incoming administration are the big takeaways from the Fed's December meeting minutes NYTimes and WSJ and Bloomberg 2016 was an historically bad year for IPOs, itself a contributing factor to the broader trend of companies shunning public markets.
