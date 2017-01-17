Wood County residents to attend march in Charleston
Multiple women and men from Wood County are heading to the state's capital Saturday to show their support for a gathering in the nation's capital the same day. The Women's March is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to Washington, D.C., the day after Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.
