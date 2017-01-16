What's Spinning on our New Music Show Tonight? Elbow, Bell X1 and more
There is no shortage of new music right now, and that's a great thing! It really has been an amazing start to 2017 as we heard last week on our New Music Show and tonight is no different. Tune in at 8pm as we'll hear the return of Philadelphia's own Clap Your Hands Say Yeah.
