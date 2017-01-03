Watch Sia's Stirring 'Never Give Up' Video
Two kids reunite and escape an ominous train station in the stirring new video for Sia's contribution to the 'Lion' soundtrack, "Never Give Up." The clip follows two kids – their faces shrouded, but wearing blonde-and-black Sia wigs – searching for each other in an abandoned and ominous train station.
