Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 17, 2017

Poppa Rollo's, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host the annual Pack of Hope spaghetti supper fundraiser from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 and younger, for a meal of spaghetti with marinara sauce, salad, garlic bread, cookies and tea. The nonprofit Pack of Hope's sole mission is to erase child hunger in McLennan County by supplying school districts and their eligible students will backpacks filled with nutritious food to prevent hunger from Friday through Sunday while they are not in school.

