Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 17, 2017
Poppa Rollo's, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host the annual Pack of Hope spaghetti supper fundraiser from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 and younger, for a meal of spaghetti with marinara sauce, salad, garlic bread, cookies and tea. The nonprofit Pack of Hope's sole mission is to erase child hunger in McLennan County by supplying school districts and their eligible students will backpacks filled with nutritious food to prevent hunger from Friday through Sunday while they are not in school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Sun
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC