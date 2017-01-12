Waco-area news briefs: Jan. 16, 2017

The 51st Waco Citizens Police Academy will kick off from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Waco Police Department, 3115 Pine Ave. The class is geared to give citizens a working knowledge of the police department via lectures, demonstrations, tours and hands-on activities. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.

