Viral barn dance video amuses Sharon Springs farmer, 7 million

Jay Lavery, 50, of Sharon Springs, is amazed and amused his barn dance video on Facebook to Sia's "Cheap Thrills" went viral, with more than 7 million views worldwide and a piece on the "Today" show. Long before farmer Jay Lavery became an internet sensation after posting a barn dance viewed by more than 7 million people around the world on Facebook and picked up by the "Today" show, he was a struggling stand-up comic in New York City.

