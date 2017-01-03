US plans new 100 billion nuclear submarine fleet as North Korea tensions rise
The Pentagon has authorised the building of a new fleet of 12 nuclear submarines, costing up to 100 billion, to add to the US naval fleet. According to 2016 data from the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 7,000 nuclear warheads, with 1,750 of them strategically deployed.
