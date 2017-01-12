under Threat: Burnham-on-Sea youth cl...

under Threat: Burnham-on-Sea youth club is set to close its doors due to a lack of funding

Zone Youth Club, based at the Bay Centre and managed by the Somerset Rural Youth Partnership , will shut its doors for the final time in February after falling numbers of members resulted in Burnham and Highbridge Town Council withdrawing its funding. An agreement was reached that the town council would pay to keep the service, via a grant from Somerset County Council, for half the year and see if the numbers increased.

