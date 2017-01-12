U.S. Troops Arrive In Poland, But Will Trump Keep Them There?
The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, from Fort Carson, Colo., has begun moving into Poland as part of the biggest U.S. military deployment in Europe since the end of the Cold War. It's part of an Obama administration effort to deter perceived growing Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.
