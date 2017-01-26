Trump could revive Missouri proposal ...

Trump could revive Missouri proposal on deported immigrants

Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

As President Donald Trump rolls out plans to build a wall on the Mexican border and considers blocking refugees, Missouri lawmakers are trying again to pass a bill aimed at cracking down on deported immigrants who come back and commit crimes. Under the proposal pitched Thursday by Republican Sen. Mike Cunningham, immigrants who are deported but come back and commit any assault or felony offense would face up to 10 years in prison for "illegal re-entry."

Chicago, IL

