'Trump code for lying': Internet trashes Kellyanne Conway ...
Kellyanne Conway's appearance on Meet The Press Sunday morning may not have enhanced her reputation as an expert spinner after she defended Press Secretary Sean Spicer's deliberate press conference falsehood as "alternative facts." A defensive and bitter Conway battled with NBC host Chuck Todd Sunday morning over reporters' complaints about Spicer's lies, saying, "Don't be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC