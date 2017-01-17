'Trump code for lying': Internet trashes Kellyanne Conway ...

Kellyanne Conway's appearance on Meet The Press Sunday morning may not have enhanced her reputation as an expert spinner after she defended Press Secretary Sean Spicer's deliberate press conference falsehood as "alternative facts." A defensive and bitter Conway battled with NBC host Chuck Todd Sunday morning over reporters' complaints about Spicer's lies, saying, "Don't be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck.

