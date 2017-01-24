Trevor Noah Burns Sean Spicer
White House press secretary Sean Spicer has had a rough first few days on the job . As The Daily Show host Trevor Noah explained Tuesday night, Spicer delivered what he described as his "first press conference" on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC