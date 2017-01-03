Three weeks, no new Malayalam film re...

Three weeks, no new Malayalam film release in Kerala. Why?

In less than a week, Kerala would have gone a full month without a new Malayalam film being released. A dispute between exhibitors and producers over sharing revenues has led to releases being stalled since December 16. The Kerala Film Exhibitors' Federation, whose members own 350 'A' class release centres, wants collections to be shared 50:50 with producers.

