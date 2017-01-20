This dancing gay farmer is the perfec...

This dancing gay farmer is the perfect distraction to today's news

2 hrs ago

Need something to keep your mind off of the doomsday scenario currently playing out in Washington, D.C. today? We've got just the thing! A gay farmer decided to record himself having a dance party with his goats in his barn to the tune of Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' because, hey, why the hell not? 50-year-old Jay Lavery is the owner of Permaculture Inn farm in upstate New York. He lives in the tiny town of Sharon Springs , which just so happens to have a gay mayor.

Chicago, IL

