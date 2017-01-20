This dancing gay farmer is the perfect distraction to today's news
Need something to keep your mind off of the doomsday scenario currently playing out in Washington, D.C. today? We've got just the thing! A gay farmer decided to record himself having a dance party with his goats in his barn to the tune of Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' because, hey, why the hell not? 50-year-old Jay Lavery is the owner of Permaculture Inn farm in upstate New York. He lives in the tiny town of Sharon Springs , which just so happens to have a gay mayor.
