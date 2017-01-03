The Latest: Art about Ferguson, MO, back on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., left, walks to a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, A high school student's painting that portrays the events in Ferguson, Missouri, is back on the wall on Capitol Hill. Democratic congressman William Lacy Clay rehung the painting on Tuesday after a Republican lawmaker had removed it because he found it offensive.
