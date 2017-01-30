The CW Evp Thom Sherman Adds More Oversight, Gaye Hirsch Named Head...
The CW Network has firmed up its development team under EVP Thom Sherman . Sherman, who already oversees all development for The CW's primetime series, including scripted series development, alternative programming, and specials, is adding alternative current to his purview.
