The A-List Interview: Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich is back again to battle zombies in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter , the sixth and, yes, final installment of the video-game-inspired film series, out January 27. But to her LGBT fans, the Soviet-born beauty has always kicked ass. The Advocate: Is this really the final Resident Evil movie, or is this a fake-out like Cher's farewell tour? Milla Jovovich: [ Laughs ] Sad to say, but for us, it's final.

