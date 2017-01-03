The 10 best shoegaze albums ever

It's no surprise that a generation adept at staring for hours at a glowing screen through a curtain of badly maintained hair has found something new to relate to in shoegazing music, the classic 90's era of 'ethereal' guitars, waspish vocals and pedal boards that could sleep a family of eight. But for newcomers, where to start? Here's our Top Ten albums from the nineties shoegaze scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.