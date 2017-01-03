The 10 best shoegaze albums ever
It's no surprise that a generation adept at staring for hours at a glowing screen through a curtain of badly maintained hair has found something new to relate to in shoegazing music, the classic 90's era of 'ethereal' guitars, waspish vocals and pedal boards that could sleep a family of eight. But for newcomers, where to start? Here's our Top Ten albums from the nineties shoegaze scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC