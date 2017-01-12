Chairman of the Jamaica Federation of Corrections, Arlington Turner, says the Government should outline an alternative now that it has rejected the United Kingdom's offer to help to build a prison here. Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, told the Senate on Friday that the Andrew Holness Tell us the alternative, correctional association reacts to rejected prison deal administration will not be taking up the offer as it does not believe it's in the best interest of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.