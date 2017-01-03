Syriaa s Assad ready to a negotiate e...

Syriaa s Assad ready to a negotiate everythinga with rebels

Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Syrian President Bashar Assad said in remarks published Monday that he was prepared “to negotiate everything” at planned talks later this month in Kazakhstan, seeking to cast himself as a peacemaker after his forces' recapture of Aleppo last month. However, the upcoming talks, brokered by Ankara and Moscow, are still in doubt as Syrian opposition groups have yet to confirm their participation.

