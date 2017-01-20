Sugar industry stakeholders to seek President's help

By Philippine News Agency Stakeholders of the sugar industry will send a collective letter to President Rodrigo Duterte within the week to seek assistance in their campaign to stop the importation of the high fructose corn syrup by beverage companies. Kilusang Pagbabago-Negros Island Region spokesperson Archie Baribar said Thursday that they will ask the President to direct the Sugar Regulatory Administration to immediately stop the importation of HFCS to protect the sugar industry.

