Study: Medicare Bundled-Payments Model Reduces Joint Replacement Costs by More Than 20%

Bundled payment models can push Medicare and health system costs down considerably without sacrificing quality of care, according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The study--the first to combine hospital cost and Medicare claims data to identify drivers of joint-replacement cost savings--evaluated costs and quality of care for hip and knee replacements performed from 2008 to 2015 at the five-hospital Baptist Health System network in San Antonio, Texas.

