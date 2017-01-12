SpeakerFest sheds light on recovery
Her daughter Logan, 29, has been in rehabilitation 13 times and is now in recovery. “She's been substance-free for 20 months and lives in Palm Springs, California,” said Carey, who is on the board of Seacoast Youth Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|1 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|4
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC