Soul Train Revival

El-Rocko Lounge's only been open about six months, but in that brief time, the glitzy Whitaker Street bar has become one of downtown's hottest dance spots. With a rotating cast of DJs, live bands, a shimmering interior, and undeniably stylish clientele, owner Wes Daniel's swanky '70s-inspired bar is a total hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.