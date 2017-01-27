Songs We Love: Dear Eloise, 'Something Beautiful To Share'
There is a frenzied stasis to Dear Eloise, a billowing feedback that surfs languid, blissfully noisy shoegaze reminiscent of The Jesus And Mary Chain. The husband-and-wife duo has been making music for a decade in Beijing's underground scene, and Yang Haisong has run the Maybe Mars label, a crucial document of rock music in China, for just as long.
