Sonakshi Sinha is all ready to kill some zombies
Following her turn in the 2016 action-dramas, 'Akira' and 'Force 2', Sonakshi Sinha has been termed as the action girl of Bollywood. It comes as no surprise then that she was the first to be approached for a novel virtual reality immersive gaming experience, ahead of the release of the Milla Jovovich-starrer, 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'.
