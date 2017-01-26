Sonakshi Sinha is all ready to kill s...

Sonakshi Sinha is all ready to kill some zombies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Following her turn in the 2016 action-dramas, 'Akira' and 'Force 2', Sonakshi Sinha has been termed as the action girl of Bollywood. It comes as no surprise then that she was the first to be approached for a novel virtual reality immersive gaming experience, ahead of the release of the Milla Jovovich-starrer, 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monitoring prescriptions 1 hr Kenny powers 9
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan 15 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC