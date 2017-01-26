Sonakshi Sinha is all ready to kill some zombies

Following her turn in the 2016 action-dramas, 'Akira' and 'Force 2', Sonakshi Sinha has been termed as the action girl of Bollywood. It comes as no surprise then that she was the first to be approached for a novel virtual reality immersive gaming experience, ahead of the release of the Milla Jovovich-starrer, 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'.

