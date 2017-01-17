Socialists and Democrats push for 'pr...

Socialists and Democrats push for 'progressive' coalition

4 hrs ago

Guy Verhofstadt's decision to form an alliance with the European People's Party and back their candidate has triggered strong reactions on the left, while the Socialists and Democrats have promised an "alternative progressive solution". "We need this [progressive] alliance anyway, to be able to weigh in the future," French S&D MEP Pervenche Beres said.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,549 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,813

