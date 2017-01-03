Sia releases creepy new music video for her Lion track Never Give Up

But in an extra unsettling twist, nether of the faces are visible; instead their entire heads beneath the wigs are covered in black masks, giving the impression they have no faces at all. Sia staple: As is tradition, the youngsters each wear one of Sia's signature two-toned black and white wigs The song is from the soundtrack to Lion, starring Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel; with the theme of the video mirroring the plot of the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.