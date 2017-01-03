shipwright 0.6.4

shipwright 0.6.4

Shipwright builds shared Docker images within a git repository in **the right order** and publishes them tagged with git's revision/branch information so you'll never loose track of an image's origin. It's the perfect tool for building and publishing your images to places like Docker Hub or your own private registry.

