Ruby Rose Delivers a Heartfelt Performance of Meredith Brooks'...

DJ and Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose will go head to head against her Resident Evil: The Final Chapter co-star Milla Jovovich in Thursday night's new episode of Spike's Lip Sync Battle . In the latest teaser video, Rose performs a passionate rendition of Meredith Brooks ' "Bitch," complete with an edgy leather outfit, corresponding choreography and even flipping off the audience.

