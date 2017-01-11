Rocket Matter Update Adds Recurring Billing and Payment Plans, Speed...
The cloud-based law practice management platform Rocket Matter today is rolling out a major software update that adds recurring billing functionality, user interface enhancements and workflow improvements. The recurring billing functionality can be used for two distinct billing scenarios.
