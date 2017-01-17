Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Gets an IMAX Poster, New Clip, and More

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is looking to go big, and what better way to do so than by giving the flick its own IMAX poster? Dig it along with another clip from the film and more. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and stars series regulars Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen, Ali Larter, and Shawn Roberts in addition to newcomers Lee Joon-gi, Rola, William Levy, and Ruby Rose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.