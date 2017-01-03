Recent Missouri Editorials
Conservative politicians often tout charter schools as good alternatives to "government schools," by which they mean typical public schools operated by public school districts. They tend to blame failures of public schools on "socialism," not taking into account the fundamental role of public education to accept all students, a burdensome but vital responsibility charter schools do not have to meet.
