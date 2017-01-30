Read the essay on the "Totalitarian Collectivism" archives
"The Paris Agreement is a hard-won achievement which is in keeping with the underlying trend of global development; all signatories should stick to it instead of walking away from it, as this is a responsibility we must assume for future generations." - Chinese President Xi Jinping As all the alarm bells ring continuously that the Russian Federation is the cause for the latest cold war, the actual risk for a hot conflict or an intentional brinkmanship of worldwide proportions should focus on the real enemy of humanity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breaking All The Rules.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Jan 28
|Guest
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC