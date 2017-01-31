Rainy winter improves, does not solve, Santa Cruz County water agenciesa woes
The Loch Lomond Reservoir, holding 2.8 billion gallons of Santa Cruz's drinking water, filled to capacity after an early January rainstorm. SANTA CRUZ >> This winter's heavy rainfall has improved California's drought outlook, with federal agencies assessing nearly half the state, including Santa Cruz County, to be “drought free” last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Jan 28
|Guest
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC