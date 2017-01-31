Preview of 2017 Super Bowl commercial...

Preview of 2017 Super Bowl commercials: Budweiser's immigrant ad stands out

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

To maximize exposure, marketers are less and less likely to "surprise" viewers on Super Bowl Sunday. Rather, they are often releasing ads or "trailer" teasers of ads in advance in hopes to capture buzz on top of those 30 seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monitoring prescriptions Jan 28 Guest 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan 15 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC