Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti Tells Robert Scheer: I Am Not a Beat

Ferlinghetti receives a message from Czech fans during a three-day celebration of his life's work in Prague in 1998. On KCRW's Scheer Intelligence , Truthdig editor in chief Robert Scheer sits down with Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the 97-year-old poet, co-founder of City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco and champion of Beat poets and writers Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.