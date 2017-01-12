Pennsylvania Court Issues Groundbreak...

Pennsylvania Court Issues Groundbreaking Decision Limiting the...

16 hrs ago

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has ruled that once an unpermitted discharge ceases, violations under The Clean Streams Law cease, even when pollution continues to persist in waters of the Commonwealth. While this places a significant cap on civil penalty assessment cases, it raises the potential for alternative enforcement methods.

