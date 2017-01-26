Past ban on funding for abortion counseling caused abortions to rise in some countries
Republican administrations dating back to the Reagan era have sought to reduce the number of abortions around the world by requiring that overseas family planning groups refrain from performing or promoting the procedure as a condition for receiving U.S. aid. One of President Donald Trump's first acts in office was to bring back the ban, but the effect might not be what was intended.
