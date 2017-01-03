OWTU sets up 14 strike camps
Despite talks again today between the Oilfield Workers Trade Union, Petrotrin and the Minister of Labour, the union has proceeded to set up 14 strike camps across six of the company's locations, readying their membership for action which they have threatened will come tomorrow. The camps have been set up at Penal/Barrackpore , Santa Flora , Forest Reserve , Trinmar , and Point-a-Pierre refinery .
