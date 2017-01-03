Oscar Predictions for Completely Clue...

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Thrillist

January is a perfect time to watch Kate Beckinsale's Underworld vampire slay bad guys, Vin Diesel's super spy "XXX" clobber bad guys, and Milla Jovovich gun down bad guys with oversized Resident Evil guns, but it's also the perfect time to squeeze in the best movies of 2016 that you only heard were the best because you spent your holiday break watching Jyn Erso blast away bad guys in Rogue One . That's OK: You won't be alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thrillist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
News Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ... Sep '16 Joe W 2
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,139

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC